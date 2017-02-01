50 years after his death, Roger Chaffee's legacy remains treasured in his hometown
Dave DeBruyn, the longtime curator for the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium, never met the Apollo astronaut for whom the planetarium is named. Neither has Bob Steelman, who chairs a scholarship foundation created to honor the Wyoming native who was one of three astronauts killed 50 years ago in a Jan. 27 launch pad fire.
