Wyoming police seek tips in search for MSU student

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in tracking down a man missing for longer than a week. David Quang Pham, 20, was last seen at his family's Alger Street home in the early morning hours of Dec. 19. His family told officers he has a history of leaving and "being off the radar" for a few days at a time, but never this long.

