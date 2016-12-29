Wyoming Police searching for missing 20-year-old man
His family reported him missing to police on Tuesday but said he has been missing since Dec. 19 from their home on Alger Street in Wyoming. Police said in a release that Pham has a history of leaving and "being off the radar for a few days at a time," but never for this long.
