Wyoming dispute escalates into strangulation and shooting
At 4:25 a.m. Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety was dispatched to an active domestic dispute that involved a shooting in the 3500 block of Goodman Avenue SW. A 21-year-old suspect from Wyoming was shot once in the shoulder.
