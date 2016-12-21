Woman sent to prison for reckless dri...

Woman sent to prison for reckless driving in fatal crash

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: MLive.com

Brianna Chervon Campbell, 22, pleaded no contest to reckless driving causing death in a Sept. 24 crash that killed Bernardo Diaz-Martinez, 29, of Wyoming.

