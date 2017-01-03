Police looking for MSU student who we...

Police looking for MSU student who went missing from Wyoming home

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: MLive.com

Police are looking for a 20-year-old Michigan State University student who went missing from his family's Wyoming home 10 days ago. Family members told police he was struggling with depression when he was last seen, but he has no other medical or mental health issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 5 hr Morningwood 2,810
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 15 hr Mya 1,136
Is Obama a hypocrite? 16 hr Go Blue Forever 20
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Dec 31 nuke M now 611
News promo307163710 Dec 30 Oneal 8
Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16) Dec 30 RushFan666 110
Hello Anti-Trump Karma Dec 30 Knows who you are 18
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,883 • Total comments across all topics: 277,645,327

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC