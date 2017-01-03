Police looking for MSU student who went missing from Wyoming home
Police are looking for a 20-year-old Michigan State University student who went missing from his family's Wyoming home 10 days ago. Family members told police he was struggling with depression when he was last seen, but he has no other medical or mental health issues.
