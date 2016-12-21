Metro Health in Grand Rapids joins forces with University of Michigan
One of Michigan's best-known hospital brands, the University of Michigan Health System, is joining with Wyoming-based Metro Health. "This is a transformational day for health care in West Michigan," said Michael Faas, president and chief executive officer of Metro Health.
