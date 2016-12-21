Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointment to the Human Trafficking Health Advisory Board
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the reappointment of Ruth Rondon of Wyoming to the Human Trafficking Health Advisory Board.
