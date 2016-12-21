Four men plead guilty to hunting ducks over bait in Ottawa County

Justin Allen Beckman, 20, of Coopersville; Tyler John Meerman, 24, of Conklin; Colson Thomas Modderman, 22, of Wyoming; and Michael Duane Sorenson III, 20, of Marne have relinquished their hunting rights for the next three years as well as the firearms used in the incident. They were also fined $500 for each of the 58 ducks they poached for a total of $29,000, but that fine was reduced to $5,000 each by the court for a total of $20,000.

