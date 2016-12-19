Ferris Coffee to brew in new Grand Rapids headquarters
Ferris Coffee & Nut Company announced Monday they bought the American Seating building at 601 7th Street NW. They say the move satisfies their need for expanded manufacturing space while keeping their operations within the city's west side.
