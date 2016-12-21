Davenport men's soccer nets six NAIA Scholar-Athletes
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced that 423 men's soccer student-athletes have been named 2016 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Florida Memorial landed the most individuals on the list with 15 total.
