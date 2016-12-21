Dangerous lead levels went unchecked at Michigan National Guard armories
Shiny new lockers sit in a freshly-painted room that used to be an indoor firing range at the Grand Valley Armory in Wyoming. The storage space for 260 soldiers was installed after years of lead dust buildup at the former firing range was removed earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|13 hr
|RushFan666
|347
|Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08)
|21 hr
|Jennifer m
|78
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Dec 22
|HudsonvilleFriend
|2,793
|Does anyone remember The Red Lion restaurant in... (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Sully86
|2
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Lonestar
|1,133
|car stolen please help!
|Oct '16
|Taurussho
|1
|Third-graders struggle with English proficiency... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ian es un pene
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC