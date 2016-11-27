Hidden train club tucked away in West Michigan hobby shop
Visiting Hobby World in Wyoming you could easily miss it, but just past the aisles, down a flight of stairs and through a doorway lies a train lovers paradise. Several hundred feet of tracks and model cities make up the HO railway.
