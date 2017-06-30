Student scientist successfully tagged shark that bit man in Wrightsville Beach
At the heart of a recent local media headline that played to people's fears about a misunderstood creature of the sea is the story of an aspiring young scientist who helped advance the study of sharks. "There was no shark attack on Wrightsville Beach," said 15-year old Joey Jacobs, who tagged the shark for tracking by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, inspired by his interest in marine biology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Jul 3
|Saying to your face
|10
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC