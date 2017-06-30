Student scientist successfully tagged shark that bit man in Wrightsville Beach

At the heart of a recent local media headline that played to people's fears about a misunderstood creature of the sea is the story of an aspiring young scientist who helped advance the study of sharks. "There was no shark attack on Wrightsville Beach," said 15-year old Joey Jacobs, who tagged the shark for tracking by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, inspired by his interest in marine biology.

