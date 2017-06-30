Rescue crews find no evidence of possible missing swimmer in Wrightsville Beach

After reports of a missing swimmer in the Masonboro Inlet, a search by rescue crews from Wrightsville Beach Police, Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard, Wilmington Police Department's SABLE helicopter and Sea Tow produced no results. However, Wrightsville Beach Fire Department Chief Glen Rogers said it was unclear if there was in fact a missing swimmer.

