Coast Guard explores moving 87-foot cutter to Wrightsville Beach station
The U.S. Coast Guard plans to relocate a larger marine patrol cutter to Station Wrightsville Beach, bringing in a commissioned ship nearly twice the size of any the station currently operates. The Coast Guard is seeking public input on its plans to relocate the ship to a permanent mooring in Wrightsville Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Jul 3
|Saying to your face
|10
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC