Coast Guard explores moving 87-foot cutter to Wrightsville Beach station

The U.S. Coast Guard plans to relocate a larger marine patrol cutter to Station Wrightsville Beach, bringing in a commissioned ship nearly twice the size of any the station currently operates. The Coast Guard is seeking public input on its plans to relocate the ship to a permanent mooring in Wrightsville Beach.

