Wrightville Beach says no indication chemical in town water supply
After New Hanover County officials met with representatives of the Chemours Company today to get information about a potentially dangerous chemical in the county's water supply, Wrightsville Beach officials said the town had no information to believe its water source is also tainted with the chemical. "Wrightsville Beach water is provided by wells that draw source water from the Pee Dee Aquifer and not surface water from the Cape Fear River.
