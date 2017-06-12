Wrightsville Beach troop awards Eagle...

Wrightsville Beach troop awards Eagle Scout honors

Sunday Jun 11

In recognizing the 10 years of commitment from one local Boy Scout on Sunday, June 4, members of the Wrightsville Beach's Boy Scout Troops 232 said it wasn't just Pryce Dickens' dedication and hard work that earned him the title of Eagle Scout, but also his always positive attitude. "Whenever he's asked to do something, he always does it with a smile," said Steve Boehling, Scout Master of Troop 232.

