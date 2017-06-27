Wrightsville Beach to the Rescue

Wrightsville Beach's Ocean Rescue and Parks and Recreation's third annual Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Junior Lifeguard Program exposes and teaches the local youth lifesaving skills, and has added not only a new partner to the program, but also a significant amount of new campers. Camp coordinators Lindsey Gerkens and Jeremy Owens, along with ten instructors, are running two sessions of the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Junior Lifeguard Program from June 26 to June 30 on access 36, next to the Oceanic Restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.