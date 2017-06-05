Wrightsville Beach tax rate adjusts for revaluation, budget hearing before board Thursday
The Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing on its proposed 2017-2018 budget this Thursday, June 8, which will show a slight tax hike after adjusting for the town's property revaluation. The $13,457,087 budget will generate about $50,000 in additional revenue, even though the property tax rate will drop.
