Wrightsville Beach tax rate adjusts for revaluation, budget hearing before board Thursday

The Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing on its proposed 2017-2018 budget this Thursday, June 8, which will show a slight tax hike after adjusting for the town's property revaluation. The $13,457,087 budget will generate about $50,000 in additional revenue, even though the property tax rate will drop.

