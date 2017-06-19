Wrightsville Beach eyes revenue stream as ABC store move negotiated
With a legislative deadline approaching in Raleigh, the development firm that owns the former Galleria commercial site on Wrightsville Avenue is working to arrange a land swap between Wilmington and the town of Wrightsville Beach that would see the construction of a new liquor store to replace the one currently on that road. However, with several details left unresolved, including the size of the land exchange, the New Hanover County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board on Wednesday didn't take up a proposal to agree to the sale of the property to State Street Co.
