Will the 'Brunch Bill' beat summer break?
Multiple downtown restaurants have some type of alcohol in their name, but as it stands you must wait until the clock strikes noon before indulging in those beverages on Sundays. Senate Bill 155 , otherwise known as the Brunch Bill is trying to make it legal to sell alcohol at restaurants and stores beginning at 10 a.m..
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC