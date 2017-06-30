Will the 'Brunch Bill' beat summer br...

Will the 'Brunch Bill' beat summer break?

Sunday Jun 25 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Multiple downtown restaurants have some type of alcohol in their name, but as it stands you must wait until the clock strikes noon before indulging in those beverages on Sundays. Senate Bill 155 , otherwise known as the Brunch Bill is trying to make it legal to sell alcohol at restaurants and stores beginning at 10 a.m..

