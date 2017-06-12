Three-story Agave plants soon to bloo...

Three-story Agave plants soon to bloom at Blockade Runner

Though they've been part of the landscape for more than two decades, two Agave Americana "century plants" at Wrightsville Beach's Blockade Runner are becoming the center of attention this summer as the unique plants prepare to bloom for the only time in their lifecycle. And with sprouts as high as three stories, these 25-year-old plants will be easy for visitors to spot before their expected bloom in July.

