Three-story Agave plants soon to bloom at Blockade Runner
Though they've been part of the landscape for more than two decades, two Agave Americana "century plants" at Wrightsville Beach's Blockade Runner are becoming the center of attention this summer as the unique plants prepare to bloom for the only time in their lifecycle. And with sprouts as high as three stories, these 25-year-old plants will be easy for visitors to spot before their expected bloom in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
|2009 Surf Sun Sand Bocce Tournament (Jun '09)
|Oct '15
|bocceking
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC