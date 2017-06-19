'Southern Trouble' kicks off Sounds of Summer series TONIGHT
The annual Sounds of Summer concert series will kick off tonight at Wrightsville Beach Park, weather permitting. Southern Trouble will get the party started this summer with music ranging from contemporary country to country and southern rock.
