Sounds of Summer: Rock out with Sonic Spectrum TONIGHT

Thursday Jun 22

Rain may have delayed the start of WECT's annual Sounds of Summer concert series, but maybe Mother Nature will cooperate tonight since a member of the First Alert Weather Team will emcee the event. Sonic Spectrum will take the stage in Wrightsville Beach Park tonight at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.

