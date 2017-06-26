Sounds of Summer: Rock out with Sonic Spectrum TONIGHT
Rain may have delayed the start of WECT's annual Sounds of Summer concert series, but maybe Mother Nature will cooperate tonight since a member of the First Alert Weather Team will emcee the event. Sonic Spectrum will take the stage in Wrightsville Beach Park tonight at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Sat
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC