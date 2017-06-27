Short Shorts
A sense of community spirit prompted Sterling Powell to begin volunteering with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department in 1982 when he was 21 years old. He grew up in the town, and wanted to help after the Doak Apartments fire that claimed the life of Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wrightsville Beach Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC