Shifting Sand

What is our coastline made up of? If you scoop up a handful of beach sand, you will be mostly looking at quartz-rich, clear-to-milky sand grains that are often 90-plus percent of the composition with some whole shells but mostly shell fragments broken by wave energy. If you could go back in time, the island of Wrightsville Beach that you are enjoying today would look very different.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wrightsville Beach Magazine.