Shark Attacks Man Helping Fisherman In North Carolina

A man attempting to help a fisherman bring a shark back to shore on a North Carolina beach had the tables turned on him Thursday when the shark bit him on the arm. The unidentified man went into the water near Johnnie Mercer's Pier on Wrightsville Beach to help the fisherman bring the shark back to shore when he shark bit him, witnesses said.

