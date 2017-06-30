Shark Attacks Man Helping Fisherman In North Carolina
A man attempting to help a fisherman bring a shark back to shore on a North Carolina beach had the tables turned on him Thursday when the shark bit him on the arm. The unidentified man went into the water near Johnnie Mercer's Pier on Wrightsville Beach to help the fisherman bring the shark back to shore when he shark bit him, witnesses said.
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
