SCHEDULES: 2017 Summer concert series at Wrightsville Beach Park, Airlie Gardens

The summer music scene makes its returns this week in the Wrightsville Beach area with two events, starting with the 2017 season debut of the Sounds of Summer at Wrightsville Beach Park on Thursday and continuing with the Airlie Gardens Summer Concert Series on Friday, June 16. The country rock band Southern Trouble will be the summer's first act at Wrightsville Beach Park, getting things started at 6:30 p.m. Bring your picnic, lawn chairs, and blankets for an evening of music and fun! Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol is allowed in Wrightsville Beach Park Then on Friday, Jack Jack 180 takes the stage in Airlie Gardens, before making a return gig in Wrightsville Beach Park in late July.

