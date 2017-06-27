Pet owners giving animals bottled wat...

Pet owners giving animals bottled water over GenX concerns

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

As many people are no longer drinking tap water because of GenX, many pet owners are also not giving it to their animals. When April Humphrey first heard about GenX in the Cape Fear River a couple of weeks ago, she was not just concerned about her drinking water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason mullis (Jun '13) Jul 3 Saying to your face 10
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Jun 24 Just saying 2
Pain Help (Apr '14) Jun 16 Mopargirl 4
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May '17 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
Donald Trump For President (Mar '16) Mar '16 American taxpayer 4
See all Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now

Wrightsville Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wrightsville Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Wrightsville Beac...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,602 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC