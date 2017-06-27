Pet owners giving animals bottled water over GenX concerns
As many people are no longer drinking tap water because of GenX, many pet owners are also not giving it to their animals. When April Humphrey first heard about GenX in the Cape Fear River a couple of weeks ago, she was not just concerned about her drinking water.
