Missing diver found, medevaced from boat to EMS

Thursday Jun 22

According to the USCG, the call came in around noon from a marine VHF from the vessel Sniper, reporting that a diver had gone down around 10:50 a.m. with about 40 minutes worth of oxygen and had failed to come back up. The USCG says a MH 60 Jayhawk from Elizabeth City responded to search by air, while a 45 foot response crew from Wrightsville Beach also set out to search.

