GenX tests Wrightsville Beach, CFPUA proposals
The chemical manufacturer that came under intense local criticism last week said on Wednesday that it would stop discharging into the Cape Fear River a byproduct linked to cancer. However, the announcement that the Chemours Company would stop discharging GenX into the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority water supply doesn't mean the revelation won't impact Wrightsville Beach's deliberations on whether to eventually join the region's water supply.
