GenX tests Wrightsville Beach, CFPUA ...

GenX tests Wrightsville Beach, CFPUA proposals

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Lumina News

The chemical manufacturer that came under intense local criticism last week said on Wednesday that it would stop discharging into the Cape Fear River a byproduct linked to cancer. However, the announcement that the Chemours Company would stop discharging GenX into the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority water supply doesn't mean the revelation won't impact Wrightsville Beach's deliberations on whether to eventually join the region's water supply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Jun 16 funfundvierzig 1
Pain Help (Apr '14) Jun 16 Mopargirl 4
jason mullis (Jun '13) May 30 Someone who knows 9
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May '17 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
Donald Trump For President (Mar '16) Mar '16 American taxpayer 4
See all Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for New Hanover County was issued at June 23 at 4:32AM EDT

Wrightsville Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wrightsville Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Wrightsville Beac...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,325 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC