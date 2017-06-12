Eagle Scouts
BSA Troop 38 of Camden Military Academy held an Eagle court on May 20, 2017 on 4:00 PM. The ceremony was held at Grace Episcopal thanks to Dave Green and the generosity of the church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chronicle Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC