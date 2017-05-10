Wrightsville Beach residents oppose church expansion
St. Therese's Catholic Church has called Wrightsville Beach home for almost a century. Residents who live near the church on South Lumina Avenue say they've always had a great relationship with their neighbors, but a proposed pavilion has many worried about overcrowding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
|2009 Surf Sun Sand Bocce Tournament (Jun '09)
|Oct '15
|bocceking
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC