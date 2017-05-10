Wrightsville Beach residents oppose c...

Wrightsville Beach residents oppose church expansion

Tuesday May 2

St. Therese's Catholic Church has called Wrightsville Beach home for almost a century. Residents who live near the church on South Lumina Avenue say they've always had a great relationship with their neighbors, but a proposed pavilion has many worried about overcrowding.

