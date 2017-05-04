Wrightsville Beach Museum schedules -...

Wrightsville Beach Museum schedules - Preservation Month' exhibit

The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History is recognizing Preservation Month in May by hosting an exhibit by artist Ben Keys of a cottage that museum organizers are working to save. As The Wrightsville Beach Museum prepares to save another beach cottage otherwise scheduled for demolition, Preservation Month is recognized with an exhibit at the museum, "The Wright Cottage - Through the Lens of Ben Keys."

