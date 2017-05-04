Wrightsville Beach Museum schedules - Preservation Month' exhibit
The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History is recognizing Preservation Month in May by hosting an exhibit by artist Ben Keys of a cottage that museum organizers are working to save. As The Wrightsville Beach Museum prepares to save another beach cottage otherwise scheduled for demolition, Preservation Month is recognized with an exhibit at the museum, "The Wright Cottage - Through the Lens of Ben Keys."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC