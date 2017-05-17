Wrightsville Beach Fire Department aw...

Wrightsville Beach Fire Department awards scholarship

2 hrs ago Read more: Lumina News

The Wrightsville Beach Fire Department Local Relief Fund Board of Trustees is announce Loren Williams, daughter of Captain Jeff Williams, as the recipients of a 2017 Wrightsville Beach Fire Department Relief Fund Scholarship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.

