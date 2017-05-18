Town of Wrightsville Beach proposed 17/18 budget- public hearing notice

A copy of the proposed Town of Wrightsville Beach Fiscal Year 2017/2018 Budget will be submitted to the Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen on May 24, 2017. A public hearing will be held on the budget proposal at the regularly scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting on June 8, 2017 at 5:30pm at the Wrightsville Beach Town Hall.

