Town of Wrightsville Beach proposed 1...

Town of Wrightsville Beach proposed 17/18 budget- public hearing notice

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Lumina News

A copy of the proposed Town of Wrightsville Beach Fiscal Year 2017/2018 Budget will be submitted to the Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen on May 24, 2017. A public hearing will be held on the budget proposal at the regularly scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting on June 8, 2017 at 5:30pm at the Wrightsville Beach Town Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
Donald Trump For President (Mar '16) Mar '16 American taxpayer 4
See all Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now

Wrightsville Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wrightsville Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wrightsville Beac...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,955 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC