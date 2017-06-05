NWS Issues Areal Flood Advisory for New Hanover County
Some locations that will experience flooding include Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, South Masonboro Island, Figure Eight Island, North Masonboro Island, Hightsville, Cape Fear Community College North Campus, Wilmington International Airport, Myrtle Grove, Murrayville, Masonboro, Castle Hayne, Ogden, Mayfaire, Wrightsboro, Silver Lake, Sea Breeze, Windemere, Bayshore and Porters Neck. If you are in the advised area move to higher ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May 14
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC