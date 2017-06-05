NWS Issues Areal Flood Advisory for New Hanover County

Some locations that will experience flooding include Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, South Masonboro Island, Figure Eight Island, North Masonboro Island, Hightsville, Cape Fear Community College North Campus, Wilmington International Airport, Myrtle Grove, Murrayville, Masonboro, Castle Hayne, Ogden, Mayfaire, Wrightsboro, Silver Lake, Sea Breeze, Windemere, Bayshore and Porters Neck. If you are in the advised area move to higher ground.

