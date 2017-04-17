New Harbor Island Garden Club president Leigh Kelly seeks to expand...

The Harbor Island Garden Club inducted its new president last week, who said she'd make accessibility a primary focus for the organization with the mission of beautifying Wrightsville Beach. "I want the Harbor Island Garden Club to work with the town of Wrightsville Beach and the Wrightsville Beach Foundation to focus on making Wrightsville Beach more handicapped accessible," said Leigh Kelly, a member of the club for 11 years, took her first leadership role two years ago as the club's first vice president.

