New Harbor Island Garden Club preside...

New Harbor Island Garden Club president Leigh Kelly seeks to expand...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Lumina News

The Harbor Island Garden Club inducted its new president last week, who said she'd make accessibility a primary focus for the organization with the mission of beautifying Wrightsville Beach. "I want the Harbor Island Garden Club to work with the town of Wrightsville Beach and the Wrightsville Beach Foundation to focus on making Wrightsville Beach more handicapped accessible," said Leigh Kelly, a member of the club for 11 years, took her first leadership role two years ago as the club's first vice president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) 2 hr Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
Donald Trump For President (Mar '16) Mar '16 American taxpayer 4
See all Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now

Wrightsville Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wrightsville Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Wrightsville Beac...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,375 • Total comments across all topics: 281,013,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC