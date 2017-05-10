My thoughts: Wrightsville Beach attempts to save historic cottage

But for the Ewing-Bordeaux Cottage at 405 N. Lumina Ave., the hourglass has turned, and if enough money isn't raised by February 2018, another historic cottage will be lost to development in Wrightsville Beach. The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History told the town's Historic Landmark Commission that it would cost between $20,000 and $35,000 to move the building, which was recently purchased by Chris and Debbie Strickland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.