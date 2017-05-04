My thoughts: Dockside wins approval t...

My thoughts: Dockside wins approval to redevelop Airlie Road parking area

After three years of petitioning the Wilmington City Council, the owners of Dockside Restaurant and Marina won approval on Tuesday to redevelop the gravel parking area in the lot across Airlie Road from the restaurant. The improvements would undoubtedly be an upgrade over current conditions, which have visitors to Dockside dodging traffic and kicking up dust with each visit.

