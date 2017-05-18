More mega yachts expected at reopened...

More mega yachts expected at reopened Wrightsville Beach Marina

Thursday May 11 Read more: Lumina News

After more than three years of renovations, including a replacing of the docks that concluded this April, the Wrightsville Beach Marina celebrated its grand reopening this weekend. With the $4 million upgrade, members of the marina said the facility would be seen as one of the top long-term boat docking stop for both locals and transient boaters.

