Luau boosts Coastal Federation

Luau boosts Coastal Federation

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Lumina News

With the goal of having more residents of Wrightsville Beach pay closer attention to local water quality and environmental issues, neighbors in Harbor Island held a "Hawaiian Luau Summer Bash" membership drive for the North Carolina Coastal Federation on Saturday, May 13. Meanwhile, the Coastal Federation accepted a regional environmental award this week for innovation for its stormwater runoff project in Wrightsville Beach and neighboring areas. "We wanted to increase local representation of the Coastal Federation," said David Cignotti, one of the luau organizers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
Donald Trump For President (Mar '16) Mar '16 American taxpayer 4
See all Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now

Wrightsville Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wrightsville Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Wrightsville Beac...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,880 • Total comments across all topics: 281,116,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC