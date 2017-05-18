Luau boosts Coastal Federation
With the goal of having more residents of Wrightsville Beach pay closer attention to local water quality and environmental issues, neighbors in Harbor Island held a "Hawaiian Luau Summer Bash" membership drive for the North Carolina Coastal Federation on Saturday, May 13. Meanwhile, the Coastal Federation accepted a regional environmental award this week for innovation for its stormwater runoff project in Wrightsville Beach and neighboring areas. "We wanted to increase local representation of the Coastal Federation," said David Cignotti, one of the luau organizers.
