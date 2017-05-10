Inspection to slow overnight traffic on Wrightsville Beach drawbridge starting Sunday
Crews will be doing routing inspection of the Heide Trask Drawbridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. The work starts Sunday at 9 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. each night until May 18. "The bridge will still be open to traffic," Bridge Maintenance Engineer Adam Britt said in a news release.
