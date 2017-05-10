First at Four: British automobiles fe...

First at Four: British automobiles featured at weekend car show

The 19th Annual British Motor Club of the Cape Fear Car Show is on Saturday, May 13 at Wrightsville Beach Park. The British Motor Club will show off all marques, makes and years of cars but with an emphasis on the preservation of classic British sports cars.

