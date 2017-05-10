Farmers market opens season Monday
The annual farmer's market will be held each Monday through October in the lot at Seawater Lane, next to the Wrightsville Beach Town Hall. The market is open 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. So far, 27 vendors have signed up to participate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|PRB
|3
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC