Community organizations pitch in to help Wrightsville Beach Fire Department get new infrared camera

Thanks to financial backing from two local groups, the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department has a new high-tech tool to help them perform their duties. The Wrightsville Beach Foundation and the Wrightsville Beach Volunteer Firefighters Association have donated funds to help the department purchase a new infrared thermal imaging camera for their unmanned aerial vehicle , sometimes commonly called a drone.

