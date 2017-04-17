Community organizations pitch in to help Wrightsville Beach Fire Department get new infrared camera
Thanks to financial backing from two local groups, the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department has a new high-tech tool to help them perform their duties. The Wrightsville Beach Foundation and the Wrightsville Beach Volunteer Firefighters Association have donated funds to help the department purchase a new infrared thermal imaging camera for their unmanned aerial vehicle , sometimes commonly called a drone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC