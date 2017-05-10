Anonymous donation for town pet fountain
Behind funding from an anonymous donation, Wrightsville Beach officials are looking for a location to add a pet fountain to the John Nesbitt Loop. The anonymous $10,000 donation was designated for the building of a fourth pet fountain, said Katie Ryan, Wrightsville Beach parks and recreation program supervisor.
