Anonymous donation for town pet fountain

Anonymous donation for town pet fountain

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Lumina News

Behind funding from an anonymous donation, Wrightsville Beach officials are looking for a location to add a pet fountain to the John Nesbitt Loop. The anonymous $10,000 donation was designated for the building of a fourth pet fountain, said Katie Ryan, Wrightsville Beach parks and recreation program supervisor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
Donald Trump For President (Mar '16) Mar '16 American taxpayer 4
2009 Surf Sun Sand Bocce Tournament (Jun '09) Oct '15 bocceking 3
See all Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now

Wrightsville Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wrightsville Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Wrightsville Beac...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC