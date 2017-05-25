After 35 years, Capt. Powell retires from WBFD
When Sterling Powell took his first job for the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department, it was only supposed to be for a few years while he worked things out. The volunteer knew the department, which in the early 1980s, was just beginning to take on professional, full-time firefighters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.
