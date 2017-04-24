Wrightsville Beach's upcoming 'Chat w...

Wrightsville Beach's upcoming 'Chat with the Chief' canceled

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department announced Tuesday morning that its upcoming "Chat with the Chief" session has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict. The "Chat with the Chief" program aims to provide the community with statistics, trends, and information on the operations within the police department and gives citizens a chance to discuss neighborhood issues, identify problems, discuss police/community relations, and establish community partnerships.

